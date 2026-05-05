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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai, Interior Districts Brace for Rain Amid Cooling Trend
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu begins Agni Natchathiram on a milder note, with temperatures staying below extreme levels. Relief is expected as rain activity increases and mercury levels dip across several regions in the coming days
Temperatures Stay Below Peak Despite Agni Natchathiram
The onset of the peak summer phase, Agni Natchathiram, did not bring extreme heat across Tamil Nadu. Most regions recorded temperatures below 40°C, offering initial relief. Vellore emerged as the hottest location at 39.8°C, while Chennai hovered between 38°C and 38.7°C. Though slightly above normal in some pockets, conditions remained relatively controlled compared to typical peak summer intensity.
Rainfall Activity to Increase Across Interior Districts
Weather conditions are set to shift as a north-south trough extending toward the Comorin region continues to influence the state. This system, combined with land heating and moisture inflow from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is likely to trigger rainfall. Districts such as Karur, Erode, and the Nilgiris are expected to receive heavy showers, particularly through May 10, with interior and Western Ghats regions seeing the most impact.
Gradual Drop in Mercury and Relief from Humidity
From May 6 onwards, temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are forecast to ease and return closer to seasonal averages. North Tamil Nadu, which has been facing intense heat, is expected to see a noticeable dip until May 8. Coastal areas, including Chennai, may also experience brief spells of light rain, bringing relief from persistent heat and humidity for a few days.
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