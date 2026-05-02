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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Peaks at 38.8°C, Rain Alert Issued for Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai is reeling under rising summer heat with temperatures nearing 39°C, while interior Tamil Nadu gears up for thunderstorms and heavy rain alerts. The weather shift may bring partial relief across regions
Chennai Faces Intensifying Heat and Humidity
Chennai continues to experience a sharp rise in temperature, touching nearly 38.8°C in the afternoon and staying above seasonal averages. Warm nights and persistent humidity are making conditions more uncomfortable, with no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours. Coastal dryness is adding to the heat stress, leaving residents with little immediate relief.
Heavy Rain Alert for Interior Tamil Nadu
While the capital remains dry, several interior districts are likely to see a change in weather. Authorities have issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in regions such as the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Erode, and Dindigul. The rain belt is expected to widen over the next few days, bringing thunderstorms and evening showers to central and western parts of the state.
Temperature Extremes Across the State
Inland areas are witnessing even harsher conditions, with Vellore crossing 42°C and cities like Karur, Erode, and Tiruchirappalli recording temperatures above 40°C. Meanwhile, hill stations remain relatively cool and have already received scattered rainfall, signalling a gradual seasonal transition. Chennai may also see isolated cloud activity or brief thunderstorms in the coming days.
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