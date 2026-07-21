Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to Receive Light Rain, IMD Warns of Strong Winds
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A weak trough over the Tamil Nadu coast is expected to bring light to moderate rain to parts of the state, including Chennai. The IMD has also warned of gusty winds over coastal regions
Rain Forecast Across Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely in some areas due to a weak trough extending across the Tamil Nadu coastal region.
According to the five-day outlook, similar weather conditions are expected on July 22 and 23. On July 24, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, while the remaining districts may receive light showers. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state on July 25 and 26.
Chennai Weather and Temperature Outlook
Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rain may occur in a few parts of the city during the evening or night.
Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius. Across interior Tamil Nadu, maximum temperatures may remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal over the next few days, while coastal regions are expected to record near-normal temperatures.
Fishermen Advisory and Coastal Wind Warning
The IMD has issued a strong wind warning for Tamil Nadu's coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanyakumari Sea from July 21 to 24. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph.
Similar gusty wind conditions are also forecast over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea on selected days. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into the sea during the warning period, especially in the affected coastal regions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.