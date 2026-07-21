The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely in some areas due to a weak trough extending across the Tamil Nadu coastal region.

According to the five-day outlook, similar weather conditions are expected on July 22 and 23. On July 24, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, while the remaining districts may receive light showers. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state on July 25 and 26.