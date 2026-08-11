SpiceJet has warned passengers of potential flight disruptions at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to heavy rain. The airline advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has raised the possibility of disruptions to flight operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with SpiceJet advising passengers to keep a close check on their flight status. In a post on Tuesday morning, SpiceJet said that due to bad weather and heavy rain in Mumbai, all departures and arrivals, along with their consequential flights, might be affected.

SpiceJet Issues Advisory

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," the airline said in its weather update. The airline urged passengers scheduled to travel to or from Mumbai to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. SpiceJet directed passengers to its official flight-status platform for the latest information regarding their respective flights.

The advisory was issued at around 6:32 am on Tuesday, as Mumbai continued to experience heavy rainfall. The weather conditions could affect flight schedules, including delays and changes to arrival and departure timings, depending on the intensity of rainfall and operational conditions at the airport.

Impact on Consequential Flights

SpiceJet's warning also covers "consequential flights", meaning flights operating later in the day could potentially be affected if earlier services face delays or disruptions. Passengers have been advised to keep themselves updated about any changes to their flight schedules and make necessary arrangements accordingly. The airline has asked travellers to check their flight status rather than relying solely on the original schedule.

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing intense monsoon, which can affect road, rail and air connectivity in the city. Heavy rainfall can also lead to reduced visibility and operational challenges for airlines, potentially affecting aircraft movement and turnaround times. The latest advisory comes as the monsoon remains active across the region.

With weather conditions capable of changing rapidly, passengers travelling through Mumbai airport are likely to face uncertainty over flight timings. The airline's advisory, however, does not state that all flights have been cancelled. Instead, it warns that arrivals, departures and subsequent connecting services may be affected because of the adverse weather. Passengers travelling from Mumbai or arriving in the city have therefore been advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport and remain alert to further updates from the airline. (ANI)