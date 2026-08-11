Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has put Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on alert. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains and strong winds to both states starting August 11
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Heavy rains, winds at 50 km/h speed, Orange alert for some districts
A surface circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal will likely become a strong low-pressure area by Wednesday. This will cause light to moderate rain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three to four days. Weather centres have confirmed thunderstorms from August 10 to 17.
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Rains lashing AP: Orange alert for some districts
Thunderstorms have started in Andhra Pradesh, causing waterlogging in Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Nellore. The APSDMA has issued an Orange Alert for parts of Chittoor and Tirupati districts, with winds expected to hit 40-50 km/h in coastal areas.
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Rainy spell in Telangana too, but 13 districts have deficit rainfall
Many districts in Telangana, including Siddipet and Nizamabad, are seeing rain with gusty winds. In the last 24 hours, Sangareddy's Nagalgidda got 2.35 cm of rain. However, the state still has a 7% rainfall deficit overall.
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Advance instructions for farmers and motorists
Officials are advising drivers to be cautious on slippery roads. They have also asked farmers to hold off on spraying pesticides or harvesting crops until the strong winds pass.
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Precautions for people during lightning and gusty winds
The Disaster Management Authority advises people to stay away from trees, electric poles, and old buildings during the storm. It's best to take shelter in a safe, concrete building.
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