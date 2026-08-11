In Haryana, an Anganwadi worker and her two young children were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. Police suspect the woman poisoned her children before drowning them and herself in a water tank. A video recovered from her phone allegedly shows her blaming her husband for her actions, citing his alleged drug addiction and harassment.

A shocking incident in Haryana's Fatehabad district has come to light after an Anganwadi worker and her two children were found dead at their home. Police suspect the woman, identified as 31-year-old Sudesh, allegedly gave poison-laced milk to her two children before drowning them in a water tank and later taking her own life.

According to the preliminary police investigation, Sudesh allegedly mixed poison into milk and gave it to her children before taking them to a water tank inside the house. She is then suspected to have consumed poison herself and entered the same tank. The children's nine-year-old daughter Jyoti and eight-year-old son Vineet bodies were recovered along with hers. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, and forensic evidence is being examined.

The incident took place in Mehuwala village in Fatehabad. The case took a dramatic turn after police reportedly recovered an alleged final video from Sudesh’s mobile phone. According to The Times of India, the video purportedly shows her giving a poisonous substance to her two children before consuming it herself and later entering the water tank. In the recording, she allegedly blamed her husband for the actions, the report said.

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Her brother, Praveen, alleged that Sudesh had been experiencing severe mental distress because of her husband's alleged drug addiction and harassment. Police registered a case against her husband, Sandeep Machra, under Sections 103(1) and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint filed by the family. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.

Police said Sandeep was reportedly not at home when the incident occurred. Investigators said he had gone to a railway station to distribute drinking water to passengers, while his mother was away in Sirsa for medical treatment.

Sub-Inspector Vijender Pilania of Bhattu police station said the woman's mobile phone contained a video allegedly recorded before her death and that the footage was being examined as part of the investigation.

Police have arrested the husband, while the post-mortem reports and forensic findings are expected to provide further clarity on the deaths. Officials said additional action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The case has shocked the local community, while investigators continue to piece together the circumstances that led to the deaths of Sudesh and her two children.

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