Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted women-centric welfare schemes in the Delhi Assembly, stressing empowerment, girls’ education, women’s dignity and timely delivery of benefits to every eligible beneficiary.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta has reaffirmed her commitment towards making efforts towards improving welfare and empowerment of women by assuring all eligible women living in the national capital shall get benefits from various schemes launched by the government. During the Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly, Gupta spoke about a number of schemes that can enhance economic security and education of women.

Ensuring that beneficiaries get the advantages of welfare schemes launched both by the Central Government and the Delhi government has been among the topmost priorities of the administration.

Initiatives for Women's Financial Empowerment

A few central government initiatives have been mentioned by Gupta as being important in social and financial empowerment of women. These include schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Delhi government too has been making efforts through various schemes for women and girls. These include Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, Pink Card, Annamol Yojana, the scheme for providing free LPG cylinder to eligible women and Vidya Vahini Yojana.

The Chief Minister believes that through these schemes, the government not only wants to help women but make them financially independent.

Scheme for Providing Bicycles to Girls in Schools to Promote Education of Girls

Gupta further referred to the scheme, “Vidya Vahini Yojana,” wherein the state government provides bikes to the girl students to facilitate traveling to school. The scheme is also meant to bring down the dropout rate among girls and inspire them to pursue their studies.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government wishes more girls to get educated to be self-reliant one day. She further added that her government had been striving to fulfill its promises to the people since coming to power.

Dignity of Women in the Delhi Assembly

The question of the dignity of women was raised in the Delhi Assembly as well. Gupta stated that the comments or gestures, which are considered improper with regard to women, can never be tolerated.

She further remarked that it is the responsibility of every elected representative to respect the women folk, and such conduct does not befit a democratic set-up.

CM Accuses Opposition of Shifting Focus of Public Away

Gupta further attacked the Opposition, accusing it of trying to divert public attention from problems faced by the common people. Talking about the previous government, she accused them of misuse of public money and corruption while implementing various programs.

She claimed that the Delhi government is now committed to transparency and is working to make sure that those who are entitled to get help are provided with the help without any delay. She said that it is her main duty to see that the women and other eligible people do not miss out on their rights.