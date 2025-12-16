Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Delta Districts May See Rain In the Next 2 Hours!
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: An upper atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu has prompted the weather department to issue a short-term rain alert. Chennai and nine other districts may receive light to thundershowers in the next two hours
Reason Behind the Rain Alert
According to the weather department, an upper atmospheric circulation prevailing over southern Tamil Nadu is influencing local weather conditions. This system has increased moisture levels, creating favourable conditions for rainfall across parts of the state over the next few hours.
Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall
Light rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts. Meanwhile, districts such as Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur may experience rain accompanied by thunder and lightning until around 10 am.
Overall Weather Outlook for Tamil Nadu
After several dry days and rising fog intensity during mornings and evenings, isolated rainfall has already been reported in some coastal and delta regions. The weather department has also forecast light to moderate thundershowers in parts of southern Tamil Nadu tomorrow, with isolated rain in northern districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.
