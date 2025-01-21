Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Rain predicted for next 7 days; Check HERE

As the northeast monsoon nears its end, the Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in a few places in southern Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is expected in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon Update

With the northeast monsoon nearing its end, the Chennai Meteorological Department has released crucial information regarding rainfall in the coming days. Due to variations in easterly wind speed, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in southern Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow. Dry weather is expected in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in the morning

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in southern Tamil Nadu on the 23rd. Dry weather is expected in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is also predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from the 24th to the 27th

article_image3

Chennai Weather Forecast

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30° Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21-22° Celsius

article_image4

Coastal Tamil Nadu Weather

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu:

Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are expected in the coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu, the Kumari Sea, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar today and tomorrow

article_image5

Bay of Bengal Weather

Bay of Bengal areas:

Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are expected in the southern parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal today

article_image6

Fishermen Warning Issued

Arabian Sea areas:

Gale winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected in the western parts of the central-west Arabian Sea and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea tomorrow and on the 23rd. Similar winds are expected in the western parts of the southwest Arabian Sea on the 24th. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on the mentioned days

