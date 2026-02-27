Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Coming to 6 Districts in TN, Weatherman Predicts
Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today. Some places might also have light fog in the early morning.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Scorching Heat
The February heat is really getting to people across Tamil Nadu, including in the capital, Chennai. It feels even hotter than the peak summer months! People are now scared to step out between 10 am and 4 pm. But despite the heat, some places in Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and the Kongu region are getting some rain.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Google
Atmospheric Lower Circulation
An atmospheric lower circulation is currently active over the southern parts of India. Because of this, a few places in South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts might get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning today. Other areas will likely have dry weather.
35
Image Credit : Google
Chance of Light Rain
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has also said that tomorrow and up to March 5th, some places in the Western Ghats districts can expect light rain. For the rest of Tamil Nadu, the weather will remain dry.
45
Image Credit : our own
Chennai Weather Update
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. You might see some light fog in a few areas during the early morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34°C, and the minimum will be about 23-24°C. The forecast for tomorrow, February 28, 2026, is also the same.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Chance of Thunderstorms
Weatherman Pradeep John gave an update on his X account about the rain. He mentioned that light to moderate showers will continue in South Tamil Nadu and the Kongu belt. He specifically pointed out that areas along the Western Ghats—Nilgiris, Valparai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nellai—have a chance of thunderstorms.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos