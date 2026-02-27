Over 50 JNU students were detained and 14 arrested during a 'Long March' protest against VC Santishree D Pandit. Clashes erupted with Delhi Police. The students, who have since been granted bail, were demanding the VC's resignation and other actions.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday expressed its gravest outrage over the police action and mass detention of over 50 students during the "Long March" to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

14 students of JNU, including three JNUSU office bearers, were arrested as clashes occurred between the police and the students during the protest. The Patiala House Court has granted bail to all of the students, directing each of them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Protestors' Demands and Allegations

JNUSU, in a statement, said that the "Long March" was organised to demand the implementation of the Rohith Act, the restoration of university funds, and the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit for her alleged casteist remarks and "complicity in campus corruption". The protestors were demanding the Pandit's resignation over her alleged hateful remarks regarding Dalits and Blacks, which were made on a podcast on February 16.

JNUSU said that Delhi Police intentionally locked the main gates with chains and erected multiple layers of heavy barricading to block the protesters within the campus. "When students collectively asserted their democratic right to move forward, the police responded with extreme violence. Around 50 students were forcibly bundled into buses and taken to various Police Stations. Numerous students, including women, sustained serious injuries. Despite these injuries, the police brazenly denied medical assistance. Further, in an act of profound disrespect, police personnel were seen breaking the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar, further underscoring the casteist nature of this crackdown," JNUSU alleged.

JNUSU held the university administration and the Ministry of Education directly responsible for this "police-raj" on campus. They demanded immediate and unconditional release of the 14 students sent to Tihar Jail and all other detained protesters. Resignation of the Vice-Chancellor for her alleged casteist rhetoric against Dalit and Bahujan communities, and her inability to protect students from state violence. They also demanded immediate suspension of the police personnel who desecrated the portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the withdrawal of all FIRs and proctoral actions initiated to silence student activists.

Police Account of the Protest

Meanwhile, the police said that the protesting students broke open the university's locked main gate and attempted to march by crossing the baricades they had erected, leading to a scuffle with the police in which several of their personnel were injured. "We tried to reason with them that they should conduct any protests inside the campus, not outside, as they have not been granted any permission. However, they were also explained today that if they wanted to take a delegation, they could be facilitated. However, they ignored all these requests, gathered four to five hundred people, broke the gate, and came out around 3.00 pm, insisting that they would march outside for a protest," DCP South West district Amit Goel said.

Police also accused the student protestors of physically assaulting the security personnel during yesterday's protest. The Delhi Police claimed that the student protestors turned violent and "pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even bit the personnel," following which those who violated the law were detained. "During the protest, barricades were damaged, and the demonstration turned violent. Protestors pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting. As a result, several police personnel were injured. The protestors were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the JNU campus and were gradually moved back inside. Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained. Further details will be shared in due course," the Delhi police said.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy stems from Pandit's remarks on a podcast while discussing the UGC's proposed 2026 Equity (Anti-Discrimination) Regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. In a purported clip circulating online of the podcast, she was heard saying that Dalits and Blacks "cannot progress by being permanently victims or playing the victim card," triggering sharp reactions from student groups.

The VC has clarified that her comments were taken out of context and misrepresented for "political purposes" by certain groups. (ANI)