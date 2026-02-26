- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh weather advisory indicates light rain with thunder over parts of South Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats today. The Meteorological Department has also shared a short-term forecast for Chennai and the coming two days
Light Rain Forecast for South Tamil Nadu
The Meteorological Department has said that parts of South Tamil Nadu may receive light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning today. This change in weather is attributed to a lower-level atmospheric circulation prevailing over South India.
Due to this system, isolated areas in southern districts are expected to witness brief spells of rain. Residents are advised to stay alert, especially during thunderstorms.
Western Ghats Districts to See Rain for Two More Days
According to the forecast, districts along the Western Ghats may continue to receive light rainfall not only today but also over the next two days.
Only a few places are likely to experience showers, and widespread heavy rain is not expected at this point. However, local weather conditions may vary depending on wind patterns and cloud formation.
Chennai to Remain Partly Cloudy
For Chennai, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Early morning hours may witness light mist in some areas.
While no significant rainfall has been forecast for the city, the cloud cover could keep daytime conditions relatively moderate compared to peak summer heat.
