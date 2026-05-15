Chennai Fuel Shock: Petrol Up Rs 3.14, Diesel Rises Rs 3.11 Overnight
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across India after elections, increasing pressure on households and transport sectors. Experts warn the fuel hike could soon push up prices of food and essential commodities.
Fuel Prices Rise Again After Election Relief
Oil companies announced fresh fuel price hikes on Friday morning, ending the brief relief consumers experienced during the election period. In Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67. Fuel retailers attributed the revision to rising international crude oil prices and global supply concerns.
Tamil Nadu Hit Hard By Fresh Fuel Shock
Tamil Nadu residents also woke up to a sharp increase in fuel prices. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 3.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.11. The hike is expected to heavily impact middle-class families, taxi drivers, auto operators, and lorry owners. Opposition parties accused the Centre of holding prices steady during the state elections before approving the hike immediately afterward.
Price Hike May Trigger Domino Effect On Essentials
Experts warn that the fuel price increase could soon affect the prices of essential commodities across the country. Higher transportation and logistics costs are likely to push up the rates of vegetables, groceries, milk, bus fares, and freight services. Economists say inflationary pressure may intensify in the coming weeks if global crude prices continue to remain unstable.
Middle Class Fears Fresh Inflation Burden
The latest fuel hike has sparked widespread concern among middle-class households already struggling with rising living costs. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with many users expressing fears that this could be “just the beginning” of another inflation wave. Political observers are also watching closely to see whether the price rise triggers public anger and a wider political backlash in the days ahead.
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