A Defence Security Corps (DSC) Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, was killed in a firing accident during a routine practice session at the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday.

A Defence Security Corps (DSC) Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in a firing accident during a routine practice session at the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday, an official release said.

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According to a release, the officer identified as Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand died in the incident that occurred at the firing range during routine firing practice.

"It is regretfully informed that during a routine firing practice at Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon, on 15 May 26, a Defence Security Corps Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, died due to a firing accident on the firing range," a release said.

Officials said the matter is currently under investigation.

The unit also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

"The Unit conveys their deepest condolences to the aggrieved family," a release added.

The CAD Pulgaon, located in the Wardha district, is one of India's largest ammunition depots.