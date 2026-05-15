A Defence Security Corps (DSC) Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, was killed in a firing accident during a routine practice session at the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday.
A Defence Security Corps (DSC) Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in a firing accident during a routine practice session at the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday, an official release said.
According to a release, the officer identified as Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand died in the incident that occurred at the firing range during routine firing practice.
"It is regretfully informed that during a routine firing practice at Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon, on 15 May 26, a Defence Security Corps Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, died due to a firing accident on the firing range," a release said.
Officials said the matter is currently under investigation.
The unit also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
"The Unit conveys their deepest condolences to the aggrieved family," a release added.
The CAD Pulgaon, located in the Wardha district, is one of India's largest ammunition depots.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)