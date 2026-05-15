AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation for the AMCA project in Puttaparthi. The Rs 15,803 crore project will generate 7,500 jobs and strengthen India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project in Puttaparthi on Friday.

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According to AP CMO, the prestigious AMCA project, being established at an estimated cost of Rs 15,803 crore, is expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 7,500 people and strengthen India's indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

Other Defence Initiatives Launched

In addition to the AMCA project, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for several other defence-related projects proposed within the Drone City initiative. During the visit, Chandrababu Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Minister Lokesh, and other dignitaries inspected a defence exhibition showcasing advanced military equipment, including missiles, hand grenades, modern firearms, and a fighter aircraft prototype, as per the CMO's statement.

The projects launched during the visit include the Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics units, ammunition plants and Drone City infrastructure projects.

Details of New Facilities

According to the Ministry of Defence, the AMCA Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre, to be developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, will facilitate aircraft integration, testing, validation and certification and is expected to accelerate the development of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme.

Naval and Ammunition Plants

The Defence Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district. The facility is aimed at meeting the growing requirements of advanced underwater weapon systems and naval combat systems.

Grounding ceremonies will also be held for the Defence Energetics Facility of Agneyastra Energetics Limited, an Ammunition and Electric Fuzes Plant of HFCL Limited at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district and multiple projects under Drone City at Kurnool.

Various MoUs with the Government of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be signed. (ANI)