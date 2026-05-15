Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Modi govt over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, calling it a "Modi-made crisis." He alleged leadership failure and incompetence had worsened the economic burden on the common people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, calling the situation a "Modi-government-made crisis" and alleging that a leadership failure in the NDA government had worsened the economic burden on the common people amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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In a post on X, Kharge said the country was facing not only an international fuel crisis but also a "leadership crisis" caused by what he described as the government's incompetence and lack of visionary thinking. "The people of the country must understand that, alongside the current International Fuel Crisis, the major reason for the economic crisis in India is the Leadership Crisis in the Modi government, the lack of visionary thinking, and incompetence that is overflowing to the brim. This crisis is a Modi-Govt-Made crisis. The common people of the country are paying the price for it from their own pockets on petrol, diesel, and LPG," Kharge said.

"When diesel prices rise, it creates a Cascading Effect of inflation across the entire country. From industries to household budgets and farmers--everyone is badly affected," the Congress chief added.

देश की जनता को ये समझना होगा कि इस समय International Fuel Crisis के साथ-साथ भारत में आर्थिक संकट की बड़ी वजह मोदी सरकार में Leadership Crisis, दूरदर्शी सोच का आभाव है और Incompetency कूट-कूट कर भरी है। ये Crisis Modi-Govt-Made crisis है। जिसका ख़ामियाज़ा देश की जनता को पेट्रोल,… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 15, 2026

Kharge questions Centre's handling of energy strategy

Kharge also questioned the Centre's handling of India's energy strategy and foreign policy amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "When the West Asia War began, the country was told that 'sab changa si' (everything is alright) and the Congress party's questions were dismissed. No concrete steps were taken; instead, due to American 'Permission' and 'Allow,' our Sovereignty was put up as collateral. During elections, the Modi government behaves as if 'everything is normal' and the central government's job is only to fight elections in the states. Now, as the crisis is escalating, Modi ji has started rattling the toy of Work From Home and fuel conservation," he said.

The Congress leader further raised questions over reports related to India's purchase of Russian oil and alleged dependence on external approval mechanisms. "We have two questions--1. In March, a 30-day waiver was given to buy Russian oil, in which America had written humiliating words like 'allow' and 'permission.' According to reports, the Indian government now wants an Extension of that waiver. The question is, why has Modi ji brought the country to a position where it has to beg for 'permission'?" Kharge asked.

He also alleged that when international crude oil prices were low, the Centre did not provide adequate relief to consumers despite collecting substantial tax revenues from fuel. "Isn't it true that when international Crude Oil prices were low, the Modi government gave no relief to the common people, and instead earned Rs 43 lakh crore from Central Taxes in 10 years? So why is the burden of inflation being imposed on the people now?"

The remarks came after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. Petrol prices in Rajasthan's Jaipur rose to Rs 107.97 per litre, and diesel prices climbed to Rs 93.23 per litre.

Centre defends hike, cites global crisis

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the hike, stating that India had managed to keep fuel price increases significantly lower than many other countries despite the global energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict. Rijiju said countries such as Malaysia, the United States and China had witnessed far steeper fuel price increases, while India limited the hike to around three per cent. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balancing economic stability with public welfare during a period of global volatility. (ANI)