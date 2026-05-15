The Centre hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary defended the move, citing rising global petroleum prices and inflation due to the West Asia crisis, calling it a 'temporary situation'.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday defended the hike in fuel prices, citing raising petroleum prices and inflation across the globe. Today, Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary claimed that the ongoing energy crisis will come back to "normal" once the West Asia conflict ends. Bihar Deputy CM said, "Petroleum prices are rising worldwide, and inflation is everywhere. The Gulf War is affecting the supplies. This is a temporary situation. Once the Gulf War ends, things will come back to normal."

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UP Speaker Backs Fuel Price Hike

Echoing a similar sentiment, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that the entire world is impacted due to the ongoing crisis. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies and backed the appeal to save fuel. "The entire world is impacted due to the ongoing crisis, and the fuel prices have already increased by double (in other countries). But our PM's economic policies kept it in control. Now, the people are understanding this themselves. There is an urge to save fuel, use public transport, avoid unnecessary travel, and save foreign currency. Our country did not see any shortage of fuel till now, and I am confident that the country will rise once again under the leadership of our Prime Minister and become an inspiration," Mahana said.

New Fuel Prices in Major Cities

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in Jaipur increased by Rs 3.25 from Rs 104.72 per litre, while diesel prices rose by Rs 3.02 from Rs 90.21 per litre. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

Global Tensions Behind Price Rise

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation. Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers.

Opposition Slams Hike

The Opposition has strongly criticised the decision to increase fuel prices. (ANI)