    Central Vista Avenue: Before and After PHOTOS

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    According to officials, to make Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock, there are over 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the India Gate to the Vijay Chowk on Thursday.

    The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery, 4087 trees, 114 modern signages, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, and stepped gardens.

    The Central Vista Avenue is the first project completed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

    The entire stretch has 422 red granite benches, eight amenity blocks and four pedestrian underpasses. Along the Rajpath, new red granite walkways have replaced the existing bajri sand spreading 1,10,457 square metres. At least 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath. Also replaced are 1,490 modern-look manholes.

    The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security.

    An official said that the entire stretch has parking space for 1,125 vehicles. A parking space for 35 buses have been created near the India Gate.

    Over 1,000 white sandstone bollards have replaced the concrete bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

    Ice cream carts will only be allowed in the vending zones, but these carts are not allowed along roads. There would be two blocks near the India Gate and each block has eight shops

    The Central Vista redevelopment project includes a new triangular Parliament building,  a new prime minister's residence and officea common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, and a new vice-president's enclave. 

