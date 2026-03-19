DA Hike Update: Big Relief for Govt Employees, Salary and Arrears Expected
Central government employees could see a salary hike by March 31, 2026. There's a strong chance of a 3% to 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), and they might also get three months of arrears.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
Some great news is on the cards for central government employees before this financial year ends. Going by the latest All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI-IW) data, an announcement for a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, effective from January 2026, is just around the corner.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
Sources suggest the Modi government might make this much-awaited announcement in the last week of March, with it coming into effect by March 31.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
Experts, after analysing AICPI data up to December 2025, believe the DA could increase by 3% to 4%. Currently, central employees get DA at a 58% rate.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
If the hike is 4%, the total DA will stand at 62%. However, another calculation based on the December index of 148.2 points suggests a possible DA of 60%, which is a 2% increase from the current rate.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
Looking at past trends, the central government usually announces the first DA hike of the year towards the end of March. For instance, the government made the announcement on March 28 in 2025 and on March 24 in 2023.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
If this trend continues, the Union Cabinet could approve the decision in a meeting between March 20 and March 31. This will directly benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
This Dearness Allowance hike will be effective from January 1, 2026. So, even if the announcement comes in March, employees will receive arrears for January, February, and March all at once.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
For instance, if an employee's basic salary is ₹18,000, a 3% DA hike will increase their monthly salary by about ₹540. They will also get three months' arrears. Pensioners will see a similar rise in their Dearness Relief (DR).
Central Government Employees DA Hike
Along with the DA hike, employees are keeping a close watch on the 8th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission's term ended on December 31, 2025. Although the process to set up the new commission has started, it might take a while for its recommendations to be implemented.
Central Government Employees DA Hike
In this interim period, the demand to merge DA with the basic salary is growing stronger among employees. With rising inflation and global market instability, this salary hike in March is expected to act as a huge safety net for central government staff.
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