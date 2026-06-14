The IAF transported the mortal remains of five personnel who died in an AN-32 crash at Jorhat, Assam, to their native places for last rites. The IAF paid homage and has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday transported the mortal remains of the personnel who lost their lives in the crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on June 13, to their native places for the last rites with full military honours, Defence officials said.

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IAF Pays Homage to Deceased Personnel

The IAF also paid homage to five personnel who lost their lives.

According to defence officials, the mortal remains of three personnel, including Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham and Agniveer Danish Alam, are being taken to their hometowns of Dehradun, Gaya and Bhojpur, respectively, for final rites.

Five Killed in Crash, IAF Confirms

The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station on Saturday while attempting to land at the airfield during a routine sortie.

Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had said, "An AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. More details are awaited."

The IAF later confirmed that five personnel were killed in the crash and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the Air Force identified the deceased personnel as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. "The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," said IAF.

Court of Inquiry Ordered

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions.

According to officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am when the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. The circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be officially established.

Following the incident, the Indian Air Force ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. The inquiry is expected to examine all aspects of the flight, including technical, operational and maintenance-related factors, to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. (ANI)