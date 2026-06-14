Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed 'Shakti Kendras' as pivotal for BJP's grassroots outreach. He likened them to atoms holding immense energy, calling them the most effective medium for the party's ideology and public service.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday highlighted the pivotal role of 'Shakti Kendras' in strengthening the party's grassroots outreach. Addressing a meeting of 'Shakti Kendras' at the Chakarpur Mini Stadium Hall in Udham Singh Nagar, CM Dhami underscored that the organisational success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is directly linked to the dedication and activity of these units.

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'Shakti Kendra is BJP's most effective medium'

He emphasised that a 'Shakti Kendra' is not merely a component of the party's organisational structure but serves as the most potent medium for disseminating the BJP's ideology and carrying out public welfare activities.

"The success of the organisation depends on the activity of our 'Shakti Kendras'. It hinges on the work performed by these units, and a Shakti Kendra is not merely an organisational unit; it is the most effective medium for the BJP's ideology, activities, and public outreach," CM Dhami stated.

The 'Nuclear Power' Analogy

In a unique address, the Chief Minister employed a scientific analogy to explain the grassroots significance of these party units. Drawing a parallel to nuclear science, he described how minuscule particles possess the potential to generate massive energy.

"Today I wish to present a scientific example to illustrate the role of the Shakti Kendra. We speak of electrons, neutrons, and protons, the components of an atom. To the naked eye, these particles appear incredibly small, visible only under high-magnification microscopes, yet immense energy lies hidden within them. That is what creates the atom," the CM said.

"Thus, the energy of the atom originates from these very particles. There is no need to explain the immense power contained within an atom. Today, if global progress is stalled, do you know the biggest reason? It is the threat of the nuclear bomb; the fear that a nuclear weapon might be detonated. In the same way, our 'Shakti Kendra', a system unique to the BJP, functions like a nuclear power plant," he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks were aimed at motivating party workers, urging them to recognise their role as the 'atomic' core of the organisation. He reiterated that the collective efforts of these workers form the foundation of the party's strength, enabling effective public service and ensuring that the government's vision reaches every corner of the state.

The event saw a significant gathering of party workers and office bearers who expressed their commitment to furthering the party's mission in the region.