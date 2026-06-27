8th Pay Commission LATEST Update: Another DA Hike Coming Before New Salary Rules?
Central government employees are eagerly waiting for a Dearness Allowance hike and news on the 8th Pay Commission. A DA revision under the current 7th Pay Commission could be announced soon, with a possible 2-3% increase based on inflation rates.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Central government employees, pensioners, and others are waiting for two big updates. One is the announcement about the Dearness Allowance (DA) revision, and the other is the 8th Pay Commission.
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Currently in discussion stage
Experts believe that another Dearness Allowance (DA) hike might be announced soon under the current 7th Pay Commission. This is because the 8th Pay Commission is still in the discussion stage, and the government gives this allowance to employees and pensioners twice a year.
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Why is a DA hike being discussed?
Let's look at the latest details from June 26 to understand the process and what might happen next. The government revises Dearness Allowance twice a year, in January and July, to help central government employees and pensioners cope with the rising cost of living. This revision is linked to the 12-month average of the 'Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers' (CPI-U).
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DA revision benefits
Since the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations have not been implemented yet, employees will continue to get DA revisions under the 7th Pay Commission's rules. There's a lot of talk about the July 2026 DA revision, as inflation and CPI-IW trends suggest another hike is likely.
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What does the latest inflation data show?
The latest retail inflation data clearly shows that the inflation rate has remained high, with food prices being a major concern. According to CPI data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), retail inflation in May was higher than in April 2026.
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How much DA is given now and how much can it increase?
After the last revision, all central government employees are currently getting DA at 58% of their basic salary. The announcement for the July 2026 DA hike is still pending, with the month just a few days away. Based on inflation trends and CPI-IW fluctuations, there is speculation about a 2-3 percentage point increase. However, the final number will only be known after the central government's official calculation and update.
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What are the demands of the employee unions to the Eighth Pay Commission?
Over the past few months, employee unions and various groups have raised several issues with the 8th Pay Commission. Their demands include a minimum salary increase to tackle inflation, a review of allowances, changes to the pay structure, and measures to boost employee morale.
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What is the latest information about the Eighth Pay Commission process?
The 8th Pay Commission is currently in the consultation or discussion phase. It has been seven months since its formation on November 3, 2025. The Commission is meeting with stakeholders in various states and union territories like Delhi, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to gather opinions before finalising its recommendations.
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New decision on salary structure
Recently, a meeting was held in Lucknow on June 22-23, 2026, to discuss various employee issues and pay-related matters. The Commission is expected to continue its consultation process and also hold discussions in Odisha and West Bengal. Until new decisions on the pay structure are made and approved, the DA revision under the existing framework will be the main focus for employees and pensioners.
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