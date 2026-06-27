6 9 Image Credit : Social Media

How much DA is given now and how much can it increase?

After the last revision, all central government employees are currently getting DA at 58% of their basic salary. The announcement for the July 2026 DA hike is still pending, with the month just a few days away. Based on inflation trends and CPI-IW fluctuations, there is speculation about a 2-3 percentage point increase. However, the final number will only be known after the central government's official calculation and update.