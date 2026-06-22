2 5 Image Credit : Getty

Is a delay a lottery for employees?

If the 8th Pay Commission is delayed, both central employees and pensioners will benefit from arrears. The 7th Pay Commission's term ends on December 31, 2025. The plan is to implement the 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026. But preparing the report and getting government approval will likely take time. This delay is what will bring a huge financial gain for employees in the form of arrears. The Fitment Factor, which decides the new basic salary, will play a key role. Experts estimate it could be between 2.0 and 2.87.