8th Pay Commission: Good News for Govt Staff! A Delay Could Mean Rs 93 Lakh Bonus
Big news for central government employees! A delay in rolling out the 8th Pay Commission could lead to a massive payout of up to ₹93 lakh in arrears.
15
Image Credit : Gemini
Will government employee salaries see a big jump?
Central government employees are eagerly waiting for their salary hike. The 8th Pay Commission recommendations will bring a huge increase in their salaries. Everything from basic pay to dearness allowance calculations will change. However, employees are now wondering how much they'll get in arrears if the rollout is delayed. A delay could mean lakhs of rupees in arrears for them.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Is a delay a lottery for employees?
If the 8th Pay Commission is delayed, both central employees and pensioners will benefit from arrears. The 7th Pay Commission's term ends on December 31, 2025. The plan is to implement the 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026. But preparing the report and getting government approval will likely take time. This delay is what will bring a huge financial gain for employees in the form of arrears. The Fitment Factor, which decides the new basic salary, will play a key role. Experts estimate it could be between 2.0 and 2.87.
35
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Massive arrears for senior officers
A delay in the 8th Pay Commission means a large sum of money as arrears for employees. For senior officers from Level 15 to Level 18, these arrears could be more than ₹90 lakh. This category includes top officials like Special Secretaries, Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, GG-level officers, and the Cabinet Secretary. Their current basic salary ranges from ₹1,82,200 to ₹2,50,000.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Here's the math if the fitment factor is 2.86!
If the 8th Pay Commission fixes the fitment factor at 2.86, employees from Level 15 to 18 will get lakhs in arrears. Based on 20 months of arrears, this amount could go up to a maximum of ₹93 lakh. Remember, these are just estimates. The final arrears calculation depends on the Pay Commission's recommendations, the government's decision, and the final implementation date. If the fitment factor is 2.0, the arrears could be between ₹36 lakh and ₹50 lakh.
55
Image Credit : ChatGPT
What exactly is the fitment factor?
The fitment factor is simply a multiplier. The Pay Commission uses it to calculate the basic salary of central employees. When a new pay commission comes, they multiply the old basic salary by this fitment factor to decide the new basic salary. As the fitment factor increases, the basic salary, DA, HRA, and arrears all increase automatically. The 7th Pay Commission had set the fitment factor at 2.57, which came into effect in 2016.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos