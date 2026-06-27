Mallikarjun Kharge supports Sonia Gandhi's article slamming the Modi government's silence on the Palestine crisis. They argue this foreign policy alienates historical allies in the Middle East and distances India from global public opinion.

Kharge Echoes Gandhi's Concerns on Foreign Policy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has come out in strong support of an 'evocative 'article written by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, echoing her concerns regarding the Centre's diplomatic stance on the ongoing crisis in Palestine. Kharge aligns with Gandhi's argument that the government's inaction has not only alienated historical allies in the Middle East but also distanced India from the prevailing global sentiment.

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Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, referenced Gandhi's writing to illustrate how the current foreign policy has caused India to lose its traditional standing among key partners in Iran and the Middle East, stating, "We have also distanced ourselves from global public opinion." He wrote, "Sonia Gandhi's evocative piece calling out Modi Govt's silence and inaction for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whose children have been brutally targeted, is a stark reminder of how our current foreign policy has alienated our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East. We have also distanced ourselves from global public opinion."

The Congress president further shared the humanitarian imperative of the article written by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "The spirit of Indian nationhood demands that we speak up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters whose children have been so brutally targeted. The calculus of national interest demands that we respond to the global public opinion against the Israeli regime's genocidal actions in Gaza and its brutal displacement and dispossession of lakhs of Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank. The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally," the post read.

Sonia Gandhi Questions Centre's Silence

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her article, also questioned the Modi government's stance on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. In a post on X shared by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi argued that the current administration's lack of a public position is inconsistent with India's national interests and moral traditions.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's remarks, which highlight the suffering of Palestinian families, were posted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to emphasise the urgent need for a shift in the government's current foreign policy approach. "The calculus of national interest demands that we respond to the global public opinion against the Israeli regime's genocidal actions in Gaza and its brutal displacement and dispossession of lakhs of Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank. The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally. -Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, CPP Chairperson," the post read.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and West Bank

Meanwhile, on June 20, Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least six people, including two children and a cameraman with broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to Palestinian health officials, as reported by Politico.

Earlier in June, the Palestinian Ministry of Health claimed the Palestinian health sector is facing a serious and unprecedented humanitarian crisis as a result of the suffocating financial crisis and the continued financial siege imposed by Israel, a situation they claim now threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinian patients and places the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

According to the Palestinian side, the situation further deteriorated amid sharp economic decline, rising poverty and unemployment rates, and the increasing dependence of Palestinian citizens on already overstretched public healthcare services. The Palestinian side further warned that the continued deterioration of the healthcare sector constitutes a grave humanitarian threat and calls upon the international community, humanitarian organisations, and donor states to take urgent action to support the Palestinian health sector and safeguard the right of Palestinian patients to life and medical treatment. (ANI)