NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar announced a protest on June 29 for an unconditional farm loan waiver. He alleged government conditions would exclude 70% of farmers and warned of intensified agitation if demands are not met by the state government.

NCP Announces Protest for Farm Loan Waiver

Raising several issues concerning farmers and the state government, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said the party will hold a "non-political" protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 29 to demand an unconditional farm loan waiver and warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to respond.

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Speaking at a press conference in Jalna after holding a meeting with party leaders and workers, Pawar outlined the party's stand on farmers' issues and criticised the state government over several matters, including the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme. "A non-political protest will begin at 10:30 am. We will take to the streets, and if required, we will hold 'Rasta Roko', public meetings and even 'Jail Bharo' protests," he said.

Pawar alleged that the state government's conditions for the farm loan waiver would leave nearly 70 per cent of farmers ineligible for the benefit. "The government is only playing with words. Because of the conditions imposed, around 70 per cent of farmers may not get the loan waiver. The government's policies are causing injustice to farmers," he alleged.

He said several opposition leaders, including NCP MP Supriya Sule, state president Shashikant Shinde, former minister Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and farmer leader Ajit Navale, will participate in the protest.

Pawar on Fadnavis-Thackeray Flight

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray travelling together on a flight recently, Pawar downplayed speculation over any political significance. "Perhaps they were trying to save fuel. They may have had only casual conversations. I don't see any possibility of any political discussion," he said.

Allegations Against BJP and Defection Claims

Targeting the BJP, Pawar alleged that the party was built on caste-based politics and claimed it could attempt to engineer defections from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions in the future. He, however, asserted that none of the MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP would defect.

Corruption Allegations

Pawar also accused the government of corruption in the name of Hindutva, alleging irregularities related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and claiming there was corruption worth Rs 900 crore in Nashik. "They seek votes in the name of Hindutva, but after coming to power, corruption is committed even in temples," he alleged.

No NCP Reunion, Focus on Farmers' March

On speculation over a possible reunion of the two NCP factions, Pawar dismissed the reports, saying the issue had ended after Ajit Pawar's split from the party. He added that his visit to Jalna was aimed solely at reviewing preparations for the June 29 farmers' march and holding organisational meetings with party workers. (ANI)