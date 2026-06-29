8th Pay Commission Latest News: Here's how much your salary could jump!
Central Government Employee: A recent meeting proposed a 2.10 fitment factor, but employee unions are pushing for a higher figure. If this factor gets the green light, it means a solid salary hike for employees.
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Central Government Employee Salary Hike Under 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission has become a hot topic of discussion for Central government employees and pensioners. While the commission is moving at a fast pace, talks around the fitment factor have become really intense. Now, some new information has come to light.
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8th Pay Commission Latest Updates
The 8th Pay Commission held a meeting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on June 22 and 23. After this meeting, talks about a 2.10 fitment factor began among employee unions and pensioners. But the unions are not satisfied and are demanding an even higher factor.
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8th Pay Commission DA Hike
The Bharatiya Raksha Mazdoor Sangh is demanding a 4.0 multiplier. Meanwhile, the National Council Staff Side and the All India Defence Employees Federation have put forward a demand for a 3.833 fitment factor.
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Central Government Employee Salary Hike Under 8th Pay Commission
According to Dr. Manjit Singh Patel, National President of the All India MPS Employees Federation, the fitment factor could reach 2.10 just by considering DA, HRA, and transport allowance up to December 21, without any growth component.
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8th pay commission
If the fitment factor is set at 2.10, an employee with a basic salary of ₹18,000 will see it jump to ₹37,800. Similarly, a ₹19,900 salary will become ₹41,790, ₹21,000 will become ₹45,570, ₹25,500 will become ₹53,550, and a ₹29,200 salary will increase to ₹61,320.
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