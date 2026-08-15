PM Modi, in his 80th Independence Day speech, declared that Naxalism has been uprooted, remembering the 3,500 martyred security personnel. He warned of 'dimagi naxals' (ideological naxals) who need to be identified and isolated for a developed India.

PM Modi Hails Uprooting of Naxalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed how the country has successfully uprooted naxalism from the country, remembering the sacrifice of thousands of martyred security personnel on the 80th Independence Day while addressing the nation on the iconic ramparts of Red Fort.

Saying how the Red Terror had kept several parts of the country "hostage" with the barrel of a gun, PM Modi highlighted how more than 3,500 security personnel were killed in various operations "in order to protect the people," showing a contrast on how India gained Independence 80 years ago, now the country is yet again from the grip of naxalism.

"Naxalism, Maoism destroyed the dreams of lakhs of youth. It stole the sons of numerous mothers, crushed the dreams of numerous mothers. This naxalism had kept a large part of India and population as a hostage for 4 decades with the barrel of a gun, they had destroyed the Constitution," PM Modi said during his Independence Day address.

"More than 3,500 security personnel were martyred while protecting the people of the country. More police personnel were killed than soldiers in war, police personnel had to put their lives on the line so that people can get security. This naxalism had covered the country in blood. In 2014, when you gave us the opportunity we had decided that we will rid the country of naxalism, and today I am happy to announce that naxalism does not have even the strength for breathing," the Prime Minister added.

Warning Against 'Dimagi Naxals'

' However, while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are there in various parts of the country and need to be "identified, and isolated" so the youth of the country can be brought together for a developed India.

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, but the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," PM Modi said.

Development Reaches Remote Areas

PM Modi also mentioned how development has reached remote areas which was not seen as possible due to the prevelance of Naxalism, but now, the flag of development flies high in those same areas.

Navigating National Crises

While addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi also mentioned how India faced multiple challenges over the last 12 years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, but the government's citizen-first approach helped the country navigate these crises.

"In the last 20-12 years, we have faced many dangers. As soon as we emerged from Covid, there was news of wars that started to arise from Ukraine side and West Asia. An atmosphere of tension prevailed. God knows what all the predictions the predictors made!," he said.

The Prime Minister said some people tried to create fear among citizens by spreading rumours about the availability of vaccines, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers. (ANI)