Tripura CM Manik Saha celebrated India's 80th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in Agartala. He praised PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and highlighted the nation's significant progress over the last 12 years.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Agartala to mark the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

CM Lauds PM Modi's Initiatives

Speaking to ANI after hoisting the tricolour, Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like "Har Ghar Tiranga," stating that the scale of celebrations since 2022 has created unprecedented enthusiasm nationwide. "We have celebrated Independence Day in the past as well. However, the way the Prime Minister has celebrated it since 2022--through initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and other programs--has created a wave of enthusiasm across the entire nation. This is particularly important for the next generation: to instil a spirit of patriotism in them and to inform them about the sacrifices of those who won us our freedom... I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the entire nation on this 80th Independence Day," CM Saha said.

India's Progress Over Last 12 Years

Highlighting the country's progress over the last 12 years, the Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister's leadership for transforming India's security and infrastructure landscape. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have witnessed tremendous progress over the last 12 years in areas such as national security, infrastructure, employment, and employability. There has been massive development in road infrastructure, aviation infrastructure, internet connectivity, and the management of our airspace," he remarked.

Rising Military Prowess

Saha also pointed toward India's growing military prowess and proactive defence stance as evidence of the nation's rising global stature. "Furthermore, look at the sequence of events--operations like the surgical strikes, air strikes, and 'Operation Sindoor'--which have demonstrated just how powerful India has become," the Chief Minister added.

Tripura's Economic Achievements

Focusing on the state's achievements, CM Saha further said, "Tripura's GDP has also increased. We rank second in the Northeastern region, and we also hold the second-best position in terms of per capita income."

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. As India marks its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)