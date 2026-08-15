Telangana BJP leaders, including N Ramchander Rao and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, celebrated the 80th Independence Day at the party's state headquarters in Hyderabad. Rao hoisted the national flag during the event.

Telangana State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP Dr K Laxman and other senior party leaders participated in Independence Day celebrations at the Telangana BJP state headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The leaders gathered at the party's state headquarters to mark the 80th Independence Day and commemorate the country's journey since gaining independence in 1947. The celebrations were attended by senior BJP leaders and party workers, who came together to observe the national occasion. The event at the Nampally headquarters formed part of the party's Independence Day programmes being held across Telangana.

Ramchander Rao, who heads the BJP's Telangana unit, participated in the celebrations along with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman. Other senior leaders and party functionaries were also present at the event.

Rao hoisted the national flag at the event. The programme was organised to mark the occasion and honour the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who played a role in India's independence movement.

Independence Day Celebrated Across Telangana

Independence Day is being celebrated across Telangana with flag-hoisting ceremonies and programmes organised by government institutions, political parties, educational institutions and civil society organisations.

The BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad also witnessed participation from party workers and leaders as the organisation joined the nationwide celebrations marking eight decades of India's independence.

The leaders observed the national occasion at the state headquarters and paid tribute to the country's freedom struggle and the contributions of those who fought for independence.

The celebrations come as India marks its 80th Independence Day, with events being held across the country to remember the freedom movement and celebrate the nation's progress over the past eight decades.

In Hyderabad, several government and political institutions have organised programmes to mark the occasion, with the Tricolour being hoisted at different locations and leaders extending Independence Day greetings to citizens.

The Independence Day celebrations across the state are being held with patriotic programmes and public participation, as the country commemorates 80 years of independence.

(ANI)