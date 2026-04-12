A chilling case of alleged dowry has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, after a disturbing video capturing a woman’s desperate cries and violent assault went viral on social media.

A chilling case of alleged dowry has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, after a disturbing video capturing a woman’s desperate cries and violent assault went viral on social media. The footage shows the woman begging for help as she is attacked.

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The survivor, originally from Prayagraj, married in 2020 to Himanshu Dubey, a resident of Anand Nagar in Kanpur. While Himanshu works as an IT manager at a shoe company, his father, Sushil Dubey, is a retired railway clerk.

According to the victim, soon after marriage, dowry demands began from her in-laws, reportedly including 2 bigha of land and Rs 20 lakh in cash. She alleged that her refusal to meet these demands led to sustained abuse, including physical assault, verbal humiliation, and mental torture.

She named her father-in-law Sushil Dubey, mother-in-law Rama, brother-in-law Abhishek, and sister-in-law Shruti who collectively harassed her over time.

A few days prior to the incident, the woman had taken refuge at her maternal home. However, on Friday around 2 pm, she returned to her in-laws’ residence with her brother Rishikesh Pandey and sister-in-law Preeti Pandey.

As she entered the house, she alleged that Sushil Dubey erupted in rage, hurled abuses, and attacked her. The victim claimed he pinned her to the ground and assaulted her with kicks and punches. The violence escalated further as he allegedly tore her clothes and attacked her private parts.

When her sister-in-law and neighbours attempted to intervene, she said, they were threatened with death. The woman further alleged that she was dragged by her hair from inside the house onto the street.

Amid the chaos, her screams echoed, “Save me… they will kill me.”

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The incident unfolded in front of her five-year-old daughter, who witnessed the assault. The victim also alleged that her in-laws had been conspiring to kill her and had kept her confined in the house.

Despite sustaining serious injuries across her body, she claimed she was denied medical treatment by the family.

Though the woman approached the police, she alleged that initial action was lacking. The case gained momentum only after ACP Chakeri Abhishek Kumar Pandey intervened, registering an FIR and ensuring the arrest of one accused.

Police officials confirmed that the viral video clearly shows the father-in-law physically assaulting the woman.