PM Narendra Modi announced AI training for one crore youth and free online coaching for exam aspirants. He also announced a nationwide sports talent hunt, civil defence reforms, and new semiconductor and nuclear power plants as part of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.

The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He was speaking about the landmark India AI Impact Summit held in February this year.

National Reforms and Youth Initiatives

PM Modi said the government is undertaking civil defence reforms with modernised training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security challenges. He also said a nationwide sports talent hunt will be launched to identify and nurture children aged 5 to 15 years across villages and cities.

"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarize them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges. Today, the contribution of our sisters and daughters to nation-building serves as a great source of inspiration for us all. Whether it is fighter jets or civil aviation, our daughters are at the forefront. Be it the sports arena or STEM education, our daughters are leading the way. Even in the armed forces, daughters graduating from the NDA are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation's military with great confidence and authority," the PM said.

Boosting Key Sectors: Semiconductors and Nuclear Energy

On semiconductors, the Prime Minister said seven to eight new production plants are expected to become operational within the next one to two years. He added that India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, with five new reactors expected to be operational within the next six to seven years.

The 'Saptadhara' Framework for a Viksit Bharat

PM Modi said India must focus on seven key areas, including manufacturing, food processing, and technology, innovation and digital technologies to build a Viksit Bharat, stressing the importance of cost, quality and scale in manufacturing.

"Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is the manufacturing sector. For this, we need to focus on three things: cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise on quality. This will be our brand value. The second 'shakti' is food processing. With the new FTAs, we have access to greater global markets now. The third 'shakti' is technology, innovation and digital technologies," the PM said.

Technology, Agriculture and Global Markets

"The third strength of the Saptadhara is technology and innovation. This is the era of robotics, AI, quantum technology, space and data centres. Emerging technologies are presenting new challenges, and we must become a global hub of innovation," PM Modi said.

"We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next-generation communication technology," he added.

Talking about the importance of agriculture and food processing for India, PM Modi said that due to the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the world's markets are now open for the country's farmers "The second strength of Saptadhara is agriculture and food processing. We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Due to FTAs, we are gaining access to a very large market; we must reach it. We must go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional cuisine, millets, spices, and fruits and flowers should become global brands," he said.

The Vision of a Developed India by 2047

The Prime Minister said that the goal for a 'Viksit Bharat' must be linked with the country's youth. "When I speak of a developed India, when I speak of propelling the nation forward at a rapid pace, the greatest beneficiary and the greatest enabler of this vision is the youth of my country, the youthful energy of my nation. Not only that, but the greatest beneficiary of a developed India is also the youth of my country. Therefore, we must advance the goal of a developed India by linking it with our youth," PM Modi said.

This comes as the PM expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. In his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality.

(ANI)