PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, introduced 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara', defining seven key streams of strength that will propel India's journey to a developed nation (Viksit Bharat), with a major focus on manufacturing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' in his 80th Independence Day address, defining seven streams that are India's strength and will power India's next level of growth. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said these seven pillars would shape India's journey to Viksit Bharat.

Manufacturing: Key Driver of Future Growth

Calling for a major expansion of manufacturing, the Prime Minister described it as the key driver of India's future economic growth. "From Design to Manufacturing, India must become a reliable hub in the global supply chain. For this, I want to place special emphasis on 3 things. My brothers and sisters in the field of Manufacturing, do not let this opportunity slip away. For this, we will have to meet global standards on cost, quality, and scale," PM Modi said.

Agriculture and Food Processing

The Prime Minister said the second strength is agriculture and food processing. "The second strength of Saptadhara is agriculture and food processing. We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Due to FTAs, we are gaining access to a very large market; we must reach it. We must go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional cuisine, millets, spices, and fruits and flowers should become global brands.The second strength of this Saptadhara is agriculture and food production. Today, global markets are opening up, and through FTAs, we are gaining access to vast new markets. Whether it is our spices or millets, they must become global brands," he said.

Technology and Innovation

He described the third strength as Technology and Innovation. "Today is the era of AI, quantum, space, robotics, and data centers. Emerging technology is also challenging us every moment. We need to become a hub of innovation. We have proven our mettle in UPI and digital public infrastructure. Now India has to take digital public technologies to every corner of the world. India has to lead in Next Generation Communication Technology. Made in India 6G should reach every corner--this should be our goal. This is the era of robotics, AI, quantum technology, space and data centres. Emerging technologies are presenting new challenges, and we must become a global hub of innovation. We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next-generation communication technology.

Gati Shakti: Seamless Connectivity

On the fourth pillar, PM Modi said Gati Shakti must focus on "seamless and high speed connectivity. Our cities must be connected through high speed rail. We must also focus on port-led development."

"We need seamless high-speed rail connectivity, modern highway connectivity, inland waterways, airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and ports. We have to work towards port-led development.

Defence Production: The Fifth Shakti

The fifth 'shakti' is Defence production, in which we must become self-reliant and aim to become a global supplier," PM Modi added on his speech.

PM Modi said defence is the fifth strength of 'Saptdhara'. He added that India has to work towards defence manufacturing and Atmanirbhar defence. It is essential to be self-reliant in the defence sector; this has now been experienced by both India and the world. When the world is immersed in its own thoughts, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We must become self-reliant in the field of defence. By developing Next Generation Defence Technology, we must move forward in the direction of becoming a global supplier.

Green Energy and Blue Economy

Describing green energy as the sixth strength of Saptadhara, the Prime Minister called for greater innovation in the sector. "India must achieve global leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy and energy storage, while continuing to provide solutions to global challenges. The Blue Economy, too, offers immense opportunities in fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology, opening new pathways for India's growth," he said.

PM Modi added, "We must work in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, green storage and manufacturing. India has an opportunity in the area of the Blue Economy."

Soft Power: The Seventh Strength

PM Modi said India's 'soft power' is the seventh strength of Saptadhara, highlighting Yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the broader creative sector as key strengths. "Today, Yoga has connected the world to India. Our Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming, digital content. The world is recognizing and looking forward to India's WAVES summit. We have more than 100 national parks. We have an opportunity to attract foreign tourists through the power of soft power," he said.

Independence Day Ceremony

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)