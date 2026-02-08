Love Beyond Words: Deaf and Mute Couple Marries in Karnataka's Siruguppa
A unique wedding was held in Siruguppa, where K.H. Venkat Ayyappa and D.R. Keerthana, both hearing and speech impaired since birth, got married at A.V.S. Kalyana Mantapa. Their families discussed the alliance for nearly a year before finalising it.
Rare wedding of hearing and speech impaired couple in Ballari
A rare and heartwarming wedding has taken place in Siruguppa town of Ballari district, where a couple who cannot hear or speak got married in a traditional ceremony. The event drew attention in the region as many people gathered to witness the union, which families described as a match built on understanding, patience, and shared life experiences.
Ceremony held at A.V.S. kalyana mantapa in Siruguppa town
The wedding was held at A.V.S. Kalyana Mantapa in Siruguppa in the presence of relatives, friends, and well-wishers. Guests said the ceremony followed customary rituals, and the atmosphere remained joyful throughout. Many attendees described the occasion as emotional, as the couple communicated through gestures and expressions rather than spoken words.
Groom Venkat Ayyappa is a resident of Siruguppa
The groom, K.H. Venkat Ayyappa, is from Siruguppa. According to family members, he has been unable to hear or speak since birth. Those close to him said he is well known in his local community and has long hoped to find a partner who could understand his way of communication.
Bride Keerthana comes from Shivamogga district
The bride, D.R. Keerthana, is a resident of Shivamogga district and also has a hearing and speech impairment since birth. Friends and relatives who were aware of both families’ situations helped introduce the two. Over time, discussions between the families progressed positively.
Families held wedding talks for nearly one year
Family members said marriage discussions continued for almost a year before the alliance was finalised. The wedding was conducted with the consent and presence of both families, who expressed happiness that the couple had found companionship and support in each other.
Transgender guests attended and blessed the newlyweds
The ceremony also saw the presence of members from the transgender community, who attended the function and offered their blessings to the couple. Hundreds of guests witnessed the event, which many described as a reminder that relationships can grow through trust, respect, and shared understanding beyond spoken language.
