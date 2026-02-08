The groom, K.H. Venkat Ayyappa, is from Siruguppa. According to family members, he has been unable to hear or speak since birth. Those close to him said he is well known in his local community and has long hoped to find a partner who could understand his way of communication.

Bride Keerthana comes from Shivamogga district

The bride, D.R. Keerthana, is a resident of Shivamogga district and also has a hearing and speech impairment since birth. Friends and relatives who were aware of both families’ situations helped introduce the two. Over time, discussions between the families progressed positively.