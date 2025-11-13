Delhi Police head constable Than Singh runs a free open-air school, Than Singh Ki Pathshala, near Red Fort, teaching over 100 underprivileged children daily. What began with five students now changes lives through community support and volunteer work

In the middle of Delhi's chaos and crowds, one man is quietly changing lives. Head Constable Than Singh of Delhi Police is not just keeping law and order, he is also teaching over a hundred children for free. Every afternoon, near the busy Red Fort, a parking area transforms into a classroom full of hope. Known as Than Singh Ki Pathshala, this open-air school gives children from underprivileged families a chance to study and dream of a better life.

How a cop became a teacher

It all started when Than Singh noticed children loitering around the Red Fort area instead of going to school. Some of them worked as ragpickers or helped their parents with odd jobs. He realised that poverty and fear were keeping them away from education.

“These children’s parents come from low-income groups. Initially, they were scared about sending their kids to school, so I decided to remove that fear,” Singh told The Better India.

He began talking to parents every day, explaining how education could change their children’s future. Slowly, trust grew. What started with just five students has now grown into a community of over 100 children, aged between three and fifteen years.

A classroom under the open sky

Every day from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., including Sundays, dozens of children gather near the Sai Baba temple at the Red Fort’s parking area. The sound of traffic fades away as Singh and a team of volunteers begin their lessons.

The setup is simple: a few mats, notebooks, and blackboards. Yet, the energy is infectious. For many of these kids, this open-air classroom is their first step into learning.

Several battery rickshaw drivers also volunteer by picking up and dropping the children, making sure they arrive safely for their classes.

Small school, big impact

The results have been inspiring. Nine students from Than Singh’s Pathshala have joined formal schools and become class toppers. “These kids proved wrong those who said they wouldn’t be able to achieve anything,” Singh proudly says.

For the children, this place is not just about studies, it is about dreams. One young girl says, “I want to become an IPS officer, and I think I should prepare for IPS in this school.”

Each success story motivates Singh to keep going. His message to others is simple, “If you want to contribute, come meet the kids. Whatever you wish to give, give it directly to them.”

More than a decade has passed since Than Singh started this mission, and each day he continues to serve underprivileged children with even greater resilience, care, and hope. Many ministers and celebrities have praised his remarkable dedication to educating underprivileged children.

Supported by community and volunteers

Today, Than Singh Ki Pathshala has over 50 volunteers helping with lessons, mentorship, and creative activities. The school runs entirely on donations, no student is ever charged a fee.

The initiative is more than a classroom; it is a community where people come together to make education possible for children who might otherwise be left behind.

Singh also believes in giving others a chance to join the mission. He often posts volunteer invitations on social media. His message reads:

“Be the change you wish to see in the world. Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

In his posts, Singh’s Than Singh Ki Pathshala Foundation invites kind-hearted people to volunteer and help empower children. The initiative offers certificates, recommendation letters, community engagement opportunities, and personal growth to volunteers who join.

The eligibility, as Singh says, is simple: “Open to every passionate soul who wants to contribute to our mission.”

A role model in uniform

What makes Singh’s story special is his belief that education is the best form of social service. Even while working full-time as a police officer, he dedicates his afternoons to teaching.

He often says that he is only doing his duty, not just as a cop, but as a citizen. His compassion has earned him love and respect from across Delhi. People who visit the Pathshala are moved by the sight of a police officer helping children with their homework under the open sky.

Many parents now encourage their children to study, seeing how Singh’s simple idea has turned into a movement of kindness and change.

Lighting the path for a brighter future

From a parking lot to a place of learning, Than Singh Ki Pathshala shows that one person’s efforts can light up many lives. Through patience, trust, and hope, a Delhi cop has turned an ordinary space into a beacon of education and equality.

As Singh often says to his students, “If you learn, you can change not only your life but your whole family’s.”

Over ten years into his journey, Than Singh remains as committed as ever, teaching with resilience, compassion and an unshakable belief in the power of education. And with every passing day, the lessons at his Pathshala prove that he is absolutely right.