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Class 7 Boy Dies After Iron Grill Falls In Bihar School; Locals Protest, Demand Strict Action
A Class 7 student died in Bihar's Begusarai after an iron grill fell on him during lunch time in a school classroom. Police suspect negligence by school authorities, noting they were informed by villagers first. The principal has been suspended.
Tragic incident in Begusarai school
A tragic accident took place in Bihar's Begusarai, where a school student lost his life after an iron grill fell on him inside a classroom. The incident happened at Jahanpur Upgraded Secondary School.
The sudden death of the young boy has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about safety in schools.
The incident happened during lunch time
According to police, the incident occurred during lunch break. Two children had gone inside a classroom to eat their food.
आज हमारे गृह पंचायत अरवा के लिए बेहद दुखद दिन रहा।😭
उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय जहानपुर में फूलो यादव जी के सुपुत्र कक्षा सात के विद्यार्थी विवान राज के ऊपर लोहे का ग्रील गिरने से मौके पर दर्दनाक मौत हो गया। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं । @yadavtejashwipic.twitter.com/xXUWlojCHv
— Adv. kumar Rupesh Yadav (@rjdkumarrupesh) May 6, 2026
#बेगूसराय
➡️ बेगूसराय के जहानपुर मध्य विद्यालय में बड़ा हादसा हुआ
➡️ कक्षा 8 के छात्र मुन्ना कुमार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई
➡️ क्लास रूम में लोहे के सरिए का बंडल गिरने से हादसा हुआ
➡️ छात्र सुबह स्कूल पहुंचा था, तभी यह दर्दनाक घटना हुई
➡️ हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों में भारी… pic.twitter.com/AxWAvXoM5j
— Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) May 6, 2026
An iron window grill, which had been kept inside the room, suddenly fell. It hit one of the boys on the head, causing severe injuries. The child died due to the impact.
Police officer Krishna Kumar confirmed that the grill was not fixed properly and had been lying inside the classroom.
Negligence suspected by authorities
Officials have said that the case appears to involve negligence by the school administration.
Police also noted that they first received information about the incident from local villagers, not from the school authorities. This has raised further questions about how the situation was handled.
The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.
Action taken against school authorities
Following the incident, the District Education Officer has suspended the school principal.
क्लास रूम में ग्रील गिरने से छात्र की मौत
बिहार के बेगूसराय में स्कूल प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते क्लास रूम में ग्रील गिरने से एक छात्र की मौत हो गई, इसके बाद गुस्साए लोगों ने स्कूल में हंगामा कर कार्रवाई की मांग की....#newsleader | @bihar_policepic.twitter.com/9rJmB8kTpe
— News Leader (@NewsLeaderLive) May 6, 2026
Authorities are now looking into the condition of the school building and safety measures to find out how such a serious lapse occurred.
Anger among locals and family grief
After the incident, angry residents gathered at the school and protested, demanding strict action against those responsible.
The victim has been identified as Vivan Raj, a Class 7 student and son of Phoolo Yadav.
Local leader Shiv Prakash Garib Das met the grieving family and expressed condolences.
बेगूसराय जिला के बछवाड़ा प्रखंड अंतर्गत उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय, जहांनपुर में विद्यालय प्रबंधन की घोर लापरवाही के कारण सातवीं कक्षा में अध्ययनरत श्री फूलो यादव जी के सुपुत्र विवान राज की वर्ग कक्ष में रखे लोहे की ग्रिल में दबकर हुई असामयिक निधन अत्यंत ही दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है।… pic.twitter.com/nJj7U5WOWh
— Shiv Prakash Garib Das (@GaribShiv) May 6, 2026
He also demanded strict punishment for those responsible, along with compensation for the family and a government job for one member.
Serious questions on school safety
The incident has once again raised concerns about safety in government schools. Parents and residents are demanding better maintenance and regular checks to prevent such accidents.
Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken so that such tragedies do not happen again.
(With inputs from agencies)
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