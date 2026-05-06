Officials have said that the case appears to involve negligence by the school administration.

Police also noted that they first received information about the incident from local villagers, not from the school authorities. This has raised further questions about how the situation was handled.

The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

Action taken against school authorities

Following the incident, the District Education Officer has suspended the school principal.

Authorities are now looking into the condition of the school building and safety measures to find out how such a serious lapse occurred.