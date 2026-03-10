Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar affirmed the ECI's commitment to non-violent polls in West Bengal after praying at Dakshineshwar temple. His visit was met with black flag protests by TMC workers amid a row over the voter list revision.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple in West Bengal and affirmed the ECI's commitment to holding "non-violent, and non-pressurised" polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the temple, CEC Kumar said, "We offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple. The Election Commission is committed to conducting non-violent, non-pressurised elections in West Bengal."

"CEC Gyanesh Kumar paid obeisance at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kolkata, today and seeks the blessings of Maa Kali," ECI wrote on X.

TMC Protests Mar CEC's Visit

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers gathered in front of the Dakshineshwar Kali temple gate holding black flags and banners saying, "Go back, Gyanesh Kumar."

The black flag protest came amid the ongoing tussle between the party and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are visiting West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year.

Earlier on Monday, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agrawal, offered prayers at the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata with several people gathered outside to protest against his visit.

Security personnel had to manage a crowd of demonstrators who were seen waving black flags as the CEC reached the temple premises.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while speaking to the reporter, said, "My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Goddess Kali bless everyone. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind."

Special Roll Observer for West Bengal, Subrata Gupta, told reporters, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest."

Earlier on Monday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused Gyanesh Kumar of showing "no shame" over deaths during the SIR process and criticised his "Tughlaqi attitude" as he arrived in Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee said, "Gyanesh Kumar (CEC) arrived in Kolkata last night. He came out of the airport waving his hand. He has no shame that several people died here (during the SIR process). His "Tughlaqi attitude" didn't change. It seemed as if he had won a war...There are over 5000 hotels in Kolkata. He is staying in a hotel where all BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, stay."

Banerjee further added, "If there is a parameter that those who were jailed should not be in politics, then Amit Shah should resign."

Details of Electoral Roll Revision

On February 28, the ECI released the final electoral roll following the SIR of voter lists in West Bengal, stating that 5,46,053 voters have been deleted using Form 7 after the draft list was published in December 2025.

The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list.

As per the Commission, 60,06,675 electors are under adjudication.