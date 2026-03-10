Tiruchirappalli authorities have imposed a district-wide ban on drones and UAVs on March 11 as a security measure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The PM is scheduled to attend an NDA public rally and other official programmes.

Drone Ban Announced for PM's Visit

Assistant Director of the News and Public Relations Department, Tiruchirappalli, announced a total ban on the operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on March 11 to ensure high-level security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Preparations are underway at the site where the NDA public rally is being organised on March 11, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Drone flying has been banned across the Tiruchirappalli district in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to participate in several official programmes.

According to a statement issued by Tiruchirappalli District Collector V Saravanan, the restriction has been imposed as a security measure. The order prohibits the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles throughout the district for the entire day on March 11.

Authorities warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban and operating drones or other unmanned aerial devices during the restricted period.

NDA Rally Preparations Underway

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran earlier inspected the venue for the upcoming Union government function and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy.

Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said that leaders of all parties in the National Democratic Alliance will address the gathering. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive by helicopter at around 5 pm and will participate in the public meeting and deliver his address until about 6:30 pm.

Venue and Logistical Arrangements

The meeting is scheduled to be held on a 22-acre site near Edamalaipatti Pudur.

Extensive arrangements are being made at the venue, with cleaning and ground preparation work underway using JCB machines.

In addition to the main venue, around 60 acres of adjacent land are being readied for vehicle parking facilities to accommodate the large number of attendees expected at the event. The venue is located near the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and is approximately 5 kilometres from the Trichy International Airport. (ANI)