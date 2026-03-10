Seven labourers died and four were injured after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area. The incident, which occurred Monday evening, trapped about 11 people in mud, according to hospital officials.

As many as seven people were killed after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Sidhrawali area of Gurugram, a kin of one of the labourers who died in the incident said.

Hospital Confirms Casualties

District Hospital Dr Somprakash Yadav told ANI that the incident happened around 7:45 PM on Monday. "We received information that about 10 to 15 people were buried in the mud... We initially rescued the four people who came... After that, others who were coming were all already on the verge of death. We tried to give them CPR and other emergency services, but nothing could be done because they had been buried in the mud for at least an hour and a half. After that, seven dead bodies came, making a total of 11 people... Four people are currently undergoing treatment, one of whom has asked to be referred to Jaipur..."

Families Demand Accountability

A family member of one of the deceased labourers told ANI, "...Seven people have lost their lives...The soil caved in, triggering wall collapse and 10-12 labourers have been admitted to the hospital...We were not allowed to meet the officials of the company when we reached the spot...They just want to run away from the responsibility..."

"They were working at a construction site...We are demanding that officials from the construction site meet us... No one has till now heard our grievances...," said a local.

Police Investigation Initiated

The bodies of the labourers have been kept at the Government District Hospital. Soon after getting the information, the Haryana police rushed to the site. More details are awaited (ANI)