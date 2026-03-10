Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jan Ashirwad yatra's first phase concludes with massive public support across 32 constituencies. Sarma calls the response 'unprecedented' and plans a third phase, as the BJP expresses confidence for the polls.

With Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jan Ashirwad yatra concluding its first phase, he has expressed happiness over the immense outpouring of public support when he traversed more 25 constituencies across 8 days, highlighting that it has been an unprecedented response from the public showering them with blessings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Unprecedented' Public Response

The first phase of BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra started from Dhekiajuli assembly constituency on February 28, covering more than 900 km across 32 assembly constituencies of the state and interacting with lakhs of people, seeking their blessings.

"Lakhs of people participated and blessed us, came to see us. I have not seen this kind of public response in my entire political life. Today is the last day of the second phase, but we will have the third phase as well," CM Sarma said on Monday night, while travelling across a ground of people in Nalbari.

"It will take time, people have blessed us like anything. I am really grateful to the people of Assam. We have covered everything except Barak Valley and Hill district. We will cover them in the third phase," he added.

The last day of first phase yatra commenced from Bajali and it covered three assembly constituencies - Bajali, Tihu and Nalbari of both Bajali and Nalbari district. Various cultural troupes from traditional Assamese Bihu to other tribal dances, welcomed the Chief Minister during the yatra.

BJP Confident of Third Term

Assam Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jayanta Malla Baruah, State BJP president Dilip Saikia also participated in the yatra.

"We have seen such a Yatra for the first time in the political history of Assam. The blessings of the people are a source of inspiration for us. Certainly, with the blessings of the people, a BJP-led government will be formed in Assam for the third time," Saikia told reporters.

The large public response during the yatra energised Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reaffirmed his commitment to continue working for the development and progress of Assam.

Saikia, along with BJP MP Pabitra Margherita accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the programme, providing organisational leadership and support.

Major DBT Under Orunodoi Scheme

Notably, the BJP-led state government is set to transfer Rs 3600 crore to the bank account of 40 lakh women beneficiaries of the state under its flagship scheme "Orunodoi" today. This will be the largest single-day DBT in the state.

Under the state government's women empowerment scheme "Orunodoi", each eligible beneficiary has received Rs 1250 per month. Each beneficiary will receive a consolidated amount of Rs 9000 for four months. The state government will transfer the amount to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Pre-Poll Alliance Strategy

The BJP has also set to decide on the seat sharing arrangement with its alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The potential addition of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the NDA's fold also adds to the party's strength ahead of the polls.

The 126 seat assembly is likely to go to polls in March-April, however no official dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising of BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats.