JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav claimed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'must be willing to be ousted' following his Rajya Sabha nomination. The article also covers the political entry of Nitish's son, Nishant Kumar, who has formally joined the JD(U).

Tej Pratap's Jibe at Nitish Kumar

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he must be willing to be ousted thats why he is leaving. The remark comes after Kumar filed his nomianiton for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections earlier this week, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister. "He must be wanting to get ousted, which is why he is going out. The double-engine will tell who will become the Chief Minister. The vote was given by the people for a change in Bihar, but it is not visible. The CM himself is leaving the seat," he said.

Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Enters Politics

Earlier on Monday, Yadav said that Nishant Kumar, the son of Nitish Kumar, should have entered politics sooner, given his youth and potential. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav said, "Nishant should have entered politics earlier. He is young, even though he is older than me, but it's good that he has joined it now."

Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) on Sunday, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. After joining the party, Kumar addressed the party workers and heaped praise on his father, Nitish Kumar, for serving the state for 20 years. "I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years."

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar welcomed his entry, saying the aspirations of Bihar's youth and the continuous demand of party leaders have been fulfilled today. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Shravan Kumar said party workers were enthusiastic about Nishant Kumar joining the JD(U). "We are very excited by his joining. The aspiration of Bihar's youth and the continuous demand of JD(U) leaders have been fulfilled today. Congratulations to Nishant Kumar," he said. (ANI)