Bhagwant Mann's wedding rituals underway, set to tie knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur | Photos

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has tweeted a photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremonies, who is slated to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in attendance with his family. The MP stated that AAP National Convener Kejriwal will portray Bhagwant Mann's father and perform all ceremonies at the latter's wedding, which is set to take place today.

According to media reports, the wedding menu includes Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano, and Burrani Raita, according to ANI. The exquisite spread also includes Fresh Fruit Trifle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai, and Dry Fruit Rabari.

On Twitter, state ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains, and Aman Arora, as well as party senior leader Raghav Chadha, praised and congratulated Mann. Punjab Chief Minister and AAP politician Bhagwant Man Mann divorced his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. They have two children, Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Singh Mann (17), who both attended Mann's inauguration ceremony in March.