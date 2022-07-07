Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhagwant Mann's wedding rituals underway, set to tie knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur | Photos

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has tweeted a photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremonies, who is slated to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in attendance with his family. The MP stated that AAP National Convener Kejriwal will portray Bhagwant Mann's father and perform all ceremonies at the latter's wedding, which is set to take place today.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is due to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur today, and their wedding rituals are underway. This will be the second marriage for the Aam Aadmi Party leader. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has tweeted series of photos of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremonies, who is slated to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur today.

    In addition to Raghav Chadha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in attendance with his family. The MP stated that AAP National Convener Kejriwal will portray Bhagwant Mann's father and perform all ceremonies at the latter's wedding.

    According to media reports, the wedding menu includes Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano, and Burrani Raita, according to ANI.

    The exquisite spread also includes Fresh Fruit Trifle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai, and Dry Fruit Rabari.

    On Twitter, state ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains, and Aman Arora, as well as party senior leader Raghav Chadha, praised and congratulated Mann.

    Punjab Chief Minister and AAP politician Bhagwant Man Mann divorced his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. They have two children, Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Singh Mann (17), who both attended Mann's inauguration ceremony in March.

    Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur? Here's what we know

    Gurpreet Kaur, 32, comes from a hamlet in Haryana's Kurukshetra district's Pehowa region. Inderjit Singh Natt, her father, is a farmer. According to media sources, he previously served as sarpanch of Madanpur village. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom.
    Her family consists of three sisters, the youngest of whom she is the youngest. According to family members, the two oldest sisters have moved abroad.

    Dr. Kaur graduated from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana four years ago. According to the family's neighbours, she enrolled in MBBS in 2013 and graduated in 2018. She is presently working as a physician, according to reports.

