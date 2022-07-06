Who is Inderpreet Kaur, Bhagwant Mann's first wife?

Inderpreet Kaur is the ex-wife of Punjab's new Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. According to reports, Bhagwant Mann and his wife Kaur split in 2015. Kaur left India after her divorce. Mann and Kaur are the parents of two children, a son and a girl. The son's name is Dilshan Maan, and the daughter's name is Seerat Kaur Mann. They are both studying right now.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will remarry on Thursday in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. Mann, 48, is set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur of Sangrur. This will be his second marriage. Various media reports suggest that Mann's mother has chosen Kaur to be her daughter-in-law.

Here is what we know about Inderpreet Kaur, Mann's first wife

The cause for the couple's divorce has not been revealed. Mann was reportedly unable to dedicate enough time to his family after becoming a political figure, resulting in their divorce.

According to a post on Bhagwant Mann's Facebook page, his divorce was not motivated by personal issues, and he chose Punjab over his family. Mann, who is well-known in Parliament for his oratory, wrote a poem on his Facebook page.

Following Mann's victory in the Punjab election 2022, Inderpreet Kaur stated in an interview that both of their children have arrived in India and would attend Bhagwant's swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. They are overjoyed and amazed, she added. When Mann entered politics in 2011, he joined the Peoples' Party of Punjab (PPP), and Inderpreet actively engaged in PPP political rallies and campaigns.

Previously, the Punjab Chief Minister's wife, Inderpreet Kaur, campaigned for her husband in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. She used to campaign for him in Sangrur villages, where Mann was elected as an AAP MP for the first time.