Bengaluru is experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures, with cold and foggy conditions prevailing during the early morning hours on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 15°C and a maximum of 26°C for the city.

Dry weather is expected to dominate, although patchy light rain may occur in nearby areas. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at around 76 percent, with moderate winds blowing at 20.5 kmph.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecast to stay in the moderate range (60–110).