On the 83rd birth anniversary of his father, ex-Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh held a prayer meeting. He vowed to implement a master plan for developing Delhi's rural areas and unauthorised colonies to fulfil his father's vision.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh performed a havan at a prayer meeting held on Sunday to mark the 83rd birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister of Delhi, the late Sahib Singh Verma.

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Tributes and Development Pledge

The prayer meeting took place at Swabhiman Sthal in Ghevra Mor, Delhi, which began from 7:30 a.m. Following the prayer meeting, the Delhi Minister offered floral tributes to a portrait of his late father. Speaking to reporters, the Minister stated that Sahib Singh Verma had done a lot of work for the national capital. He further declared that, to fulfil Verma's vision for development in Delhi's rural areas and unauthorised colonies, a comprehensive master plan would soon be implemented.

"... He did a lot of work when he was the Chief Minister and had a lot of dreams. But after our government was out of power, those works didn't happen. But in the last year, to fulfil his dreams of development in the rural areas and unauthorised colonies of Delhi, a master plan will soon be implemented. This will bring a wave of development in Delhi..." said Singh.

CM Rekha Gupta Pays Homage

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister on his death anniversary. In a post on X, Gupta stated that Verma's contributions toward the development of rural areas and the construction of modern infrastructure in the capital will remain unforgettable. "On the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Delhi and beloved leader, the revered Dr. Sahib Singh Verma ji, we offer him millions of salutations. His contribution to the all-round development of Delhi, especially the progress of villages and the construction of modern infrastructure, is unforgettable. He dedicated his entire life to the service of Delhi's residents and public welfare. His unwavering loyalty to ideology and simple way of life will forever remain an inspiration for all of us. We remain steadfast in our resolve to carry forward his vision of making Delhi prosperous and inclusive," said Gupta.

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