Telangana BJP's NV Subash affirms conditional support for the Musi project, prioritizing public welfare. He also dismisses LPG shortage claims, hailing PM Modi's foreign policy for ensuring oil supply and slams Congress for a 'false narrative'.

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subash emphasised that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will only oppose any development project if it affects the lifestyle and wishes of the general public. If it benefits the people, the BJP will stand in support.

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Speaking on the Musi Rejuvenation Project, he said, "CM Revanth Reddy gave a PowerPoint presentation regarding the Gandhi Sarovar Project under Musi Rejuvenation and said that he will take advice from all the people. The idea should be implemented for the people of Telangana. Our State Presidents have said that the BJP will definitely support the developmental activities... We are going to oppose it if it affects the wishes and lifestyle of the people. BJP doesn't appreciate such gestures. There are so many projects all over the country and the world that have been developed where people did not face any difficulties... The government should ensure that the difficulties are minimised and the people should be given shelter and protected."

BJP Refutes LPG Shortage, Slams Congress

Moreover, speaking on the reported shortage of LPG, Subash said that the prices of LPG have not gone up that much. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that several ships are reaching India under his leadership. "When a war-like situation, when, you know, the war is going on, the prices of the gas or, you know, the petroleum products have really not gone up. And we are now the biggest supplier as well as, you know, we are making sure that the oil-producing exporting countries are sending their ships because of the Indian flag, because of Modi's government on that. Through the diplomatic channels and the foreign policy of the Indian government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, there are so many ships which are coming right from Iran," he said. He underlined that ships containing oil products are being offloaded at various ports in India. He further criticised the Congress and said that it has created a false narrative about the shortage of LPG cylinders. "The Iranian government also said that India is a good friend of Iran. Thus, almost six to seven ships have been offloaded, you know, unloaded, and then they are coming to the ports like Paradip, Mumbai, as well as Chennai, and Vizag, where large containers of ships and oil products have been transported. This shows how the democratic process and how the foreign policy have been implemented by Narendra Modi's government. Today, the Congress rule states are giving a false narrative about the shortage of gas cylinders, wherein Maharashtra, the Congress party, youth Congress leader, have holded around 1,000 gas cylinders," he added.