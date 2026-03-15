A 25-year-old HPCL engineer allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death in a knife attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, what police described as one of the most brutal crime scenes they have encountered.

A 25-year-old HPCL engineer allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death in a knife attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, what police described as one of the most brutal crime scenes they have encountered. The details emerged days after the arrest of the accused, Hardik Malhotra, whose twin sister Himshikha was found brutally murdered at their residence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Moradabad (City) SP Kumar Ranvijay said, “The post-mortem report revealed the extent of the assault. Doctors found at least 50 deep stab wounds on Himshikha's neck, chest, abdomen, arms, legs, shoulders and face. Several vital organs, including the heart, liver and kidneys, were severely damaged. Almost no part of the body was spared.”

The attack took place on the evening of March 7, and the motive appears to be linked to emotional turmoil following a failed relationship.

Police revealed that Hardik had been involved in an online relationship with a woman from another faith for nearly seven months. The two reportedly interacted only through social media and had never met in person. However, the relationship ended weeks before the incident, leaving him deeply disturbed.

Investigators said Himshikha had advised her brother to shift his focus back to his professional life. The twins had been living together in Gurugram, where Himshikha worked at a private firm while simultaneously preparing for MBA entrance exams.

During interrogation, Hardik reportedly told police he had quit his job as a software engineer a year ago and wanted to pursue a career in social media content development, while his sister continued working.

Originally from Badaun, the siblings had travelled to their Moradabad home to celebrate Holi. Police said tensions resurfaced between the two over the same issue, eventually escalating into a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, Hardik allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his sister, repeatedly stabbing her.

Their mother, who has been living separately from her husband and works as an assistant manager at a private insurance company in Moradabad, was later drawn into the tragedy.

SP Ranvijay said, "After the murder, Hardik drove to his mother Neelima Malhotra's office and took her with him. When she entered the house and saw what had happened, she screamed, and Hardik attacked her too."

He further added, “She suffered multiple injuries but survived and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”