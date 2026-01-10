According to meteorological experts, cold winds flowing in from northern India and dry atmospheric conditions are driving the current chill. As cloud cover clears during the day, sunlight intensifies, causing a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures. The IMD predicts dry weather across Maharashtra over the next few days, with no immediate rainfall expected. While minimum temperatures may not drop drastically further, cold mornings and nights will persist, and relatively warmer afternoons will continue. This mixed winter pattern is likely to remain for the coming days.