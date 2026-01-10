The deep depression is currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka and is moving northwestwards. IMD has warned of strong surface winds reaching 35 to 45 kmph along coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Squally weather with gusts up to 60 kmph may prevail till the evening of January 10 before gradually weakening. Rough sea conditions are expected along the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Comorin area and coastal waters near Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry until conditions improve.