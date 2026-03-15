UPSC Topper: AIR 20 Ravi Raaz Shares His 'Success Formula' to Crack the Exam!
Ravi Raaz from Bihar secured AIR 20 in the UPSC Civil Services 2025 exam after years of perseverance. From a government job and IRS training to IAS success, his journey inspires aspirants across the country.
Ravi Raaz turned UPSC failures into a ladder: The journey of an IAS officer!
Continuous struggle and perseverance!
Ravi Raaz's journey was not easy at all. He first cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam and joined a government job. But his ultimate dream was to become an IAS officer. He stubbornly prepared for the UPSC exams while working. In a previous attempt, he was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and was even training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADCO) in Nagpur. But he didn't give up on his goal and appeared for the exam again. This perseverance is what landed him in the top 20.
Also read: UPSC Topper: Meet Rajeshwari Suve M, Who Bagged AIR 2 After 5 Failed Attempts
The secret to success: Ravi Raaz's advice!
Speaking about his success, Ravi Raaz said, "The UPSC exam isn't just about knowledge; it's a test of your patience and mental strength." He shared some key strategies he followed:
1. Consistency: He dedicated specific hours to study every single day without a break.
2. Old Question Papers: He analysed previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern.
3. Learning from Mistakes: After every failure, he analysed what went wrong and corrected it.
Family support and a dream for the future!
Ravi Raaz thanked his family for being his pillar of support. He emotionally shared that as an IAS officer, his main goal is to make sure government schemes reach people at the grassroots level. He particularly wants to bring big changes in the education and health sectors. Ravi Raaz's success story is another powerful example that 'true hard work never goes to waste'.
Also read: Who Is Anuj Agnihotri? MBBS Graduate Achieves UPSC 2025 Rank 1 in Third Attempt
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