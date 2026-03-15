Speaking about his success, Ravi Raaz said, "The UPSC exam isn't just about knowledge; it's a test of your patience and mental strength." He shared some key strategies he followed:

1. Consistency: He dedicated specific hours to study every single day without a break.

2. Old Question Papers: He analysed previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern.

3. Learning from Mistakes: After every failure, he analysed what went wrong and corrected it.