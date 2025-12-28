Image Credit : X

In the plains of Karnataka, Vijayapura and Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperatures of 10.0°C, with cold wave conditions prevailing in Bidar of North Interior Karnataka.

Minimum temperatures ranged from 8.1°C to 12.5°C over Vijayapura, Bidar, and Dharwad in North Interior Karnataka, and Chintamani, Hassan, and Davangere in South Interior Karnataka.

Other areas, including Belagavi Airport, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Haveri, Raichur, Koppal, Bengaluru KIAL, Bengaluru HAL, Bengaluru City, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, and Shivamogga, recorded minimums between 13.0°C and 16.1°C.

Coastal Karnataka regions such as Honnavar, Karwar, Mangaluru, and Shakthinagar saw slightly higher minimums ranging from 18.8°C to 20.9°C.